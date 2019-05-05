|
|
Brian Glen Meyer
Des Moines - Brian Meyer, 47, passed away from an aneurysm on May 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7, from 3-8 p.m.
Brian was born in Denison, Iowa, on January 24, 1972. Brian grew up on his grandparents' farm south of Westside and graduated from AR-WE-VA High School in 1990. Brian received training as an EMT at Mercy School of Health Sciences and attended Vatterott College, earning a degree in Computer Aided Drafting & Design in 2003.
Brian enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, boating, and actively supported the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center. He excelled in cooking, barbecuing, and was well-known for his snack mixes and specialty chicken. Brian received numerous first-place awards for his homemade garden salsa.
Brian was very proud of his work as Project Manager at GMT (Granite, Marble, and Tile Solutions) in Ankeny. He was a member of the Iowa Home Builder's Association and served as chairperson of the Home & Remodeling Show Committee.
Brian is survived by his mother, Gail Meyer; friend, Scott Welch; aunts, Janet (Richard) Janning and Karen (Kim) Skadeland; five cousins, Tami, Tracy, Kevin, Nicholas, and Brenda; great-aunts, Helen Haase and Norma Wittmaack; many extended relatives and friends. He is also survived by his work family at GMT; his pets, Jasmin, Stewie, Junior, and Jake.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Deloris Meyer, beloved cats, Taz and Shadow, and his fishing/hunting buddy, Russ Norm.
Memorial contributions will be received by the family in loving memory of Brian. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019