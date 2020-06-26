Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Hughes Barron



Seattle - Brian, age 83, of Seattle, Washington, formerly Des Moines passed away March 11, 2020.



At Brian's request, he has been cremated and his ashes are to be scattered over Puget Sound.



Brian served in the United States Marine Corps and flew with distinction in the the Iowa Air National Guard.









