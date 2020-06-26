Brian Hughes Barron
Brian Hughes Barron

Seattle - Brian, age 83, of Seattle, Washington, formerly Des Moines passed away March 11, 2020.

At Brian's request, he has been cremated and his ashes are to be scattered over Puget Sound.

Brian served in the United States Marine Corps and flew with distinction in the the Iowa Air National Guard.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
