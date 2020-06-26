Brian Hughes Barron
Seattle - Brian, age 83, of Seattle, Washington, formerly Des Moines passed away March 11, 2020.
At Brian's request, he has been cremated and his ashes are to be scattered over Puget Sound.
Brian served in the United States Marine Corps and flew with distinction in the the Iowa Air National Guard.
Seattle - Brian, age 83, of Seattle, Washington, formerly Des Moines passed away March 11, 2020.
At Brian's request, he has been cremated and his ashes are to be scattered over Puget Sound.
Brian served in the United States Marine Corps and flew with distinction in the the Iowa Air National Guard.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.