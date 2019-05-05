Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
For more information about
Brian Law
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Law
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Law


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian Law Obituary
Brian Law

Alleman - Brian Dean Law, 57, of Alleman, IA passed away on April 28, 2019, in Springfield, MO. Brian was born November 10, 1961, in Muscatine, Iowa to Thomas and Patricia (Plagman) Law.

Visitation will be at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W First St, Ankeny) on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m. Burial to follow at a later date.

Brian graduated from BGM High School in Brooklyn, Iowa in 1980. After graduating high school Brian joined the United States Army. Brian started his career at Manatt's in Brooklyn, and continued his career in construction until later settling as a mechanic at Adventureland. Brian married Linda in March 28, 2002, they were happily married for 17 years. Brian was very active with hunting, fishing, racecars and spending time with his grandchildren.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Kristopher (Nicole) Law; daughter Sabrina (Chad) Ryerson; stepson-in-law, Todd Sylvester; father, Thomas Law Sr. and 10 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Law and step-daughter, Jamie Sylvester.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Brian. The family plans to make donation in Brian's name to the s Project.

Online condolences may be made at www.AnkenyFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now