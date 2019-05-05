|
Brian Law
Alleman - Brian Dean Law, 57, of Alleman, IA passed away on April 28, 2019, in Springfield, MO. Brian was born November 10, 1961, in Muscatine, Iowa to Thomas and Patricia (Plagman) Law.
Visitation will be at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W First St, Ankeny) on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m. Burial to follow at a later date.
Brian graduated from BGM High School in Brooklyn, Iowa in 1980. After graduating high school Brian joined the United States Army. Brian started his career at Manatt's in Brooklyn, and continued his career in construction until later settling as a mechanic at Adventureland. Brian married Linda in March 28, 2002, they were happily married for 17 years. Brian was very active with hunting, fishing, racecars and spending time with his grandchildren.
Brian is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Kristopher (Nicole) Law; daughter Sabrina (Chad) Ryerson; stepson-in-law, Todd Sylvester; father, Thomas Law Sr. and 10 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Law and step-daughter, Jamie Sylvester.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Brian. The family plans to make donation in Brian's name to the s Project.
Online condolences may be made at www.AnkenyFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 8, 2019