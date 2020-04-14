|
Brian Lee Scott II
Des Moines - Brian Lee "B." Scott II, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Brian was born May 3, 1989 to Brian Scott and Shannon Merryfield in Des Moines, Iowa. He worked for Poindexter Flooring and was in the apprenticeship program with Carpenters Local Union 106. He loved his dogs, Atlas and Klover, and enjoyed online gaming with his friends and stargazing through his telescope.
Brian is survived by his father, Brian (Donna) Scott; mother, Shannon Merryfield (Howie Ross); siblings, Braedon Scott, Kira, Triniti, and D.J. Conlan; uncles, Joe (Kim) Merryfield, Jon (Danielle) Merryfield, Brad Scott, Bill Scott, and Ricky Punelli; grandparents, Connie and Joe Merryfield; numerous cousins, extended family and friends; and his dogs, Atlas and Klover. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill Scott, Sharon Punelli, Roberta and Carl Merryfield; and his great-grandparents, Grandma GG and Grandpa Jim.
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines on Friday, April 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery after the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the ARL in loving memory of Brian. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020