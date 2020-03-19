|
Brian Monday
On Monday, March 16, 2020, Brian Monday, 49, a loving husband to Angela and father of two beautiful daughters and his pride and joy Courtney and Anna.
Brian was born on Tuesday, October 13, 1970 in Creston, Iowa to Vance and Lila Monday. He worked 12 years for Canteen and 11 years for Tyson's. Brian also owned a bar in Indianola, Iowa-Mojo's.
Preceded in death by his brother, Michael and grandparents, Victor and Fern Monday and Erick and Viola Anderson.
Survived by his wife Angela they were married May 19, 2007, two daughters Courtney (Justin) and Anna (Zack-fiancé), his parents Vance (Debbie) and Lila (Bill), brother Lonny (Krensenz), and his nieces Genevieve, Sasha, Loni, Michelle, Kassidy and Amanda. Brian loved his fur-babies: Max, Anna, Sully and Cappy.
A celebration of life will be held in Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials or contributions can be made directly to the family. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. Online condolences to
www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020