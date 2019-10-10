|
Brian Winkelman
Indianola formerly of Perry - Brian Winkelman, age 53 of Indianola and formerly of Perry, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Care in Johnston, IA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent to www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Brian Scott Winkelman was born on July 14, 1966 in Perry, IA to Lloyd Benjamin and Dorothy Jean (Dalrymple) Winkelman. Growing up Brian was a member of the Church of Christ in Jefferson, IA. He graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1984. Early in Brian's career he managed Goodyear stores, he then worked at SRES in seed research sales, later moved on and founded AIES with his brothers, selling research combines with Zuern Manufacturing in Germany.
Brian loved sharing his stories and experiences from his world travels. He enjoyed going to many concerts with friends, loved spending time with his family and loved being with his dogs. Brian also enjoyed traveling all over the world, meeting new people and making lifelong friends.
In death he rejoins his parents, Lloyd and Dorothy, a brother, Merle Winkelman and a brother-in-law, Mike Murphy.
Left to cherish Brian's memory are his children, Kade Winkelman, Lacona, IA, Kayla Schark, Indianola, IA, Kelsey Schark, Indianola, Amanda Onstot, Garden Grove, IA, Toni Lewis, Milo, IA and 'fur' children, Diesel and Sydney; siblings, Marilyn (David) Dvorak, Homer, AK, Ken (Deb) Winkelman, Maple Grove, MN, John (Judy) Winkelman, Auburn, IA and Marcia Murphy, Perry, IA; close friends, Troy Anderson, Dennis Parker, Ken Tibboel, Pat Graney and many other friends worldwide.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019