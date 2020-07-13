Brice Lee Osgood
Pleasant Hill - Brice Lee Osgood was born March 30, 1998 and left his earthly home on July 9, 2020.
Brice was a gentle giant who was quiet and kind. In his short life he graduated from Southeast Polk High School and was going to college at Iowa State. He was hoping to graduate next year. In his younger years he was active in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout. He loved his many camping adventures, white water rafting, kayaking, and fishing in the Boundary Waters. He also enjoyed being with friends, playing Dungeons and Dragons, video games, and all things anime. He worked for Caseys General Store in the warehouse.
Left to mourn his loss are his parents Ann and Brian Osgood, his sister Mackenzie, and his special friend Carter (Bella) Hake. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, as well as his furry friends Willow, Theo, and Bernie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and aunt.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th Street in Pleasant Hill. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the church. If guests are unable to attend the service in person, the family invites you to join them virtually for the service through the church website www.oakwoodlife.org
.
Memorial contributions will be received by the family and designated at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.