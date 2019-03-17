Services
Des Moines - Bridget (Stovall) Butts passed away on March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Bethel A.M.E. church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Demery Butts; siblings, David (Diane) Stovall, Monica Stovall, Tracey Stovall; step-children, Denaya Calyborn, Chastity Butts, Patricia Butts, Dustin Goyben; nephew, Daron Richardson; grandchildren, Chloe, Makala; great-nephews, Solace, Canaan, Irie as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
