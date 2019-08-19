|
Bridget M. Briel
Des Moines - Bridget Briel, 57, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Cremation will follow services.
Bridget was born June 20, 1962, in Des Moines, IA to Nelson and Mariann (Scalapino) Thornton, graduated from Winterset High School in 1980 and married Thomas Briel on September 22, 1990. She had worked at Principal for 32 years and most recently at St. Theresa's Day Care for nine years.
Bridget is survived by her husband, Thomas Briel, sons, Hunter and Charles Briel, all of Des Moines, and her parents, Nelson and Mariann (Scalapino) Thornton of Winterset.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, August 19, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 19, 2019