Brig. Gen. Gregg A. Schochenmaier
Norwalk - Brigadier General Gregg Allan Schochenmaier, age 59, of Norwalk, died from injuries sustained in a car accident December 16, 2019.
Gregg is survived by his family: Janine, four children, Kyle (Sara), Tyler, Emily (Nick) Eiten and their children (Carver and Theo), and Katlyn (Sam Steenhoek); siblings, Carol Ann, Leon, Kevin, and Marti; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk with a Celebration of Life Services at 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 27th at the Norwalk Christian Church. Burial with full military honors will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
For a full obituary and on-line condolences visit www.olearyfunerals.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019