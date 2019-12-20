Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Norwalk Christian Church
Brig. Gen. Gregg A. Schochenmaier Obituary
Brig. Gen. Gregg A. Schochenmaier

Norwalk - Brigadier General Gregg Allan Schochenmaier, age 59, of Norwalk, died from injuries sustained in a car accident December 16, 2019.

Gregg is survived by his family: Janine, four children, Kyle (Sara), Tyler, Emily (Nick) Eiten and their children (Carver and Theo), and Katlyn (Sam Steenhoek); siblings, Carol Ann, Leon, Kevin, and Marti; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk with a Celebration of Life Services at 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 27th at the Norwalk Christian Church. Burial with full military honors will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

For a full obituary, on-line condolences, memorial information, and to order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019
