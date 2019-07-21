|
Brigadier General James Kessler
Clive - BG General James Kessler passed away July 18, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Celebration of Life will be held at Mission Church, 12001 Ridgemont Drive, in Urbandale, Iowa, on Thursday, July 25 at 9:30 am with visitation one half hour prior. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 am.
General Kessler is survived by his wife Vicky; daughter, Kara (Ryan Brooks); grandson, Sullivan James Brooks; sisters, Bonnie Kennedy of Syracuse, NY, and Paula (Bob Stuelke) of Minneapolis, MN.
Please refer to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019