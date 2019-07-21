Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mission Church
12001 Ridgemont Drive
Urbandale, IA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Mission Church
12001 Ridgemont Drive
Urbandale, IA
Brigadier General James Kessler
Brigadier General James Kessler

Clive - BG General James Kessler passed away July 18, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Celebration of Life will be held at Mission Church, 12001 Ridgemont Drive, in Urbandale, Iowa, on Thursday, July 25 at 9:30 am with visitation one half hour prior. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 am.

General Kessler is survived by his wife Vicky; daughter, Kara (Ryan Brooks); grandson, Sullivan James Brooks; sisters, Bonnie Kennedy of Syracuse, NY, and Paula (Bob Stuelke) of Minneapolis, MN.

Please refer to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019
