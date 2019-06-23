Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grimes - Brodie Jay Luchtenburg, 48, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home in Grimes. A private visitation was held Saturday, June 22, at Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Brodie was born July 25, 1970, in Waterloo, IA, to Miles and Marjorie (Kruse) Luchtenburg. He graduated from the University of Iowa. For twenty years, Brodie owned and operated Modern Dent Repair, a paintless dent removal company.

On May 21, 2009, Brodie married Talise Farrens Baker. The couple especially enjoyed school vacation days and weekends when Talise's son, Brett Baker, could visit them.

Brodie loved his family and many long-time friends. He loved target shooting with his dad, hunting with friends and spending time with Talise, Brett, and their dog, Bentley.

Survivors include Brodie's wife, stepson Brett, his parents, aunts and uncles, a cousin, and his paternal grandmother.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019
