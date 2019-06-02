|
|
Bruce Bellville
Ankeny - Bruce Bellville, 62, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday June 6, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, Iowa. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. immediately prior to the service.
He worked for many years at Adventureland Park before joining his father, Orville, in Big Boy Construction and Big Boys RV Storage. Bruce owned his own business, E.O. Dorsey and Associates, for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Penny, their wonderful son Jacob (Melanie) and grandson Bo and his dog, Shelby, who he adored. Bruce is also survived by his loving family including; brothers Steve and Jeff (Nancy) and their children Greg (Amanda) and Alicia Bellville; and sister-in-law Marci Malott.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mercy Hospice in Johnston or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019