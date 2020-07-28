Bruce Buchanan
Des Moines - Bruce Donald Buchanan passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 66. A Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:30 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A Private Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, July 31, 2020. A live streaming of the funeral service will be available on Bruce's Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com
. A burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.
Bruce was born in Omaha on March 19, 1954 to John and Katherine (Peterson) Buchanan. He graduated from Drake University and the University of Iowa, with a Master's in Social Work. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Elsasser on December 21, 1974 and together they raised two children, Andrew and Matthew.
Bruce was the President and CEO at Compass Clinical Associates, one of the largest and most comprehensive full service mental health agencies in the state of Iowa. Additionally, Bruce was a nationally sought after trainer and lecturer in the areas of child and adolescent therapies, reactive attachment disorder, social work ethics and residential treatment programming.
Bruce devoted time to the Boy Scouts of America. He was an Eagle Scout (as are his sons) and a Vigil Member, Order of the Arrow. But without a doubt, spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest joy.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Andrew (Kristy) and Matthew (Sarah) Buchanan; his father, John T. Buchanan; his brother, Doug (Dawn) Buchanan; his sister, Mary (Keith) Mach; his grandchildren, Katie, Molly, Abby, Liam, and Maggie; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mid Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America, National Alliance of Mental Illness of Central Iowa (NAMI), Orchard Place, or Young Women's Resource Center. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com