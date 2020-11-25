1/1
Bruce Hoffmeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Hoffmeier

Newton - Bruce Hoffmeier, 77, of Newton, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at MercyOne Newton Medical Center in Newton, Iowa.

A Private Family Funeral Mass will be held. A Facebook Live Broadcast of the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 on the Pence Reese Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page. A public celebration of Bruce's life will be held during the Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the MercyOne Foundation; Sacred Heart Church or the Newton YMCA and may be made online or left at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pence - Reese Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved