Bruce Lee Meggison
Bruce Lee Meggison received his heavenly reward on May 4, 2020, at the age of 90.
Bruce was born in Gutherie Center, IA to Albert and Wilma Meggison. He attended D.M. Lincoln High School where he met his wife of 65 years. Bruce worked as a maintenance mechanic at Pittsburgh D.M. Steel, Massey Ferguson, and Fawn Manufacturing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and wife. He is survived by two children; Cathy (Norm) Franker, Gary (Cyndi) Meggison; grandchildren, Matthew (Beth) Franker, Jeremy (Kara) Franker, Jordan (Joel) Decker, Jared (Carsen) Meggison; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janice.
A graveside funeral and burial will be Saturday, May 9,2020, at 1:30 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Mercy One Hospice House in Johnston, or Simple Church, Clive, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020