Bryan Crawford
Altoona - Bryan Crawford, 62, passed away surrounded by the love and comfort of his family on October 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. He was born July 13, 1957, in Newton, Iowa, the son of Leslie and Betty Lou (Parr) Crawford.
Bryan was born in Newton, Iowa, the middle child of seven. After high school graduation, Bryan did many different types of work to support his family through the years. One of the occupations he was most proud of was owning and operating C&H concrete for several years. Bryan has lived many places, including Colorado, Missouri, and Maine, making lifelong friends along the way, but Iowa has always been his home. A great outdoors man, Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and he was a gun enthusiast. In more recent years, Bryan had also become drawn to prospecting and panning for gold as well as taking a special interest in minerals and gems. One of Bryan's dreams was to one day own his own mine in Montana or Arizona. Above all other activities, Bryan loved spending time with his grand-children and great grand-child. Whether they were playing x-box, going shooting, or cooking, Bryan always made time for his family. He loved to travel, and with some of his grandchildren living out of state, Bryan would make special trips to see them when he could. Bryan met his love and best friend, Brenda Jutting, in May of 2012 and after several years of adventures together, they united in holy matrimony on Oct. 24th, 2019, adding one more special and important piece to Bryan's family. Bryan will be remembered for many things, such as fishing trips, his special recipes, playing video games, his amazing friendship, and most of all, the great love he showed his family.
Bryan is survived by his mother, Betty Lou Crawford; loving wife, Brenda Jutting-Crawford; children, Nicholas Brad (Shannon) Crawford, Benjamin Dale (Shellie) Crawford, Christina Lynette (Chad Feist) Crawford, Calvin (Samantha) Jutting, and Brock Jutting; grandchildren: Ian, Jocelynn, Joshua, Keala, Erica, Riley, Vincent, Chasity, Chustin, Landon, Liberty, and Blaire; great-grandson, Oliver; his siblings, Steve Crawford, Cindy Barry, David Crawford, Linda Adams, Julie Moore, and Angel Trier, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, other loving family, and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Pearl Parr and Glen and Gladys Crawford; father, Les Crawford; nephew, Matthew Crawford, and brother-in-law, Jeff Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions will be received by the family to purchase a memorial bench in Bryan's honor.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019