Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Bryan Curtis Ankeney


1963 - 2020
Bryan Curtis Ankeney Obituary
Bryan Curtis Ankeney

Des Moines - Bryan C. Ankeney, 56, passed away March 1, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. He was born in Des Moines on September 19, 1963, the son of David Ankeney and Sherilyn Godfroy.

Bryan graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines in 1981. He worked for Mike's Tire and Downey Tire Pros in Indianola for many years. He then went to work for Kinzie Tire in Stuart, IA.

A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. Bryan eagerly participated in Figure 8 races in Warren County, but above all else, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bryan is survived by his children, Danyelle Zubrod, Lukas (Seth) Ankeney-Miller, Kaleb (Chelsea Sheeder) Ankeney, and Jakob (Taylor Denning) Ankeney; granddaughters, Isabell and Layla; mother, Sheri (Joe) Godfroy; father, David (Chris) Ankeney; mother of his children, Sheri (Allan Fitz) Ankeney; step-sisters, Dakota, Reyna, and Emelia; his constant sidekick and four-legged companion, Sammey, as well as other loving family and countless friends.

The family will greet friends from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines with a memorial service to begin at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in loving memory of Bryan.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
