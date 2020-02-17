|
|
Bryan Douglas Welsh
Altoona - Bryan Douglas Welsh, 58, of Altoona, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Survivors include his wife, Annette of Altoona; children: Justin (Elizabeth) Welsh of Johnston, Meghan (Jake) Welsh of Iowa City, Connor Welsh of Altoona; granddaughter Elsie of Johnston; father Russell Welsh of Madison, Ohio; sister Sandy Vassallo of Columbia, SC; brother Russell (Linda) Welsh of Geneva, Ohio; mother-in-law Dorene Sachau of Denison; brother-in-law Chad Sachau of Denison; sister-in-law Joni (Jim) Tokheim of Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law Michelle Sachau of Denison; brother-in-law John (Brinda) Sachau of Denison; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Welsh, father-in-law, Delbert Sachau, and brother-in-law, John Vassallo.
The family will receive friends 4-7:00 pm Thursday, February 20th at Hope Lutheran Church (3857 East 42nd Street in Des Moines) where funeral services will be held 10:30 am Friday, February 21st. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020