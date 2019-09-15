|
Bryan Lee Walker
West Des Moines - Bryan Lee Walker was born in Gary, Indiana October 5, 1943 and passed away in West Des Moines, Iowa early Sunday morning, September 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Walker and Evelyn (Klootwyk) Walker.
Bryan grew up in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from North High School. He then attended Grand View University before serving in Viet Nam 1967-1968 as an Army SPC 4th class. After returning, he continued on at Drake University to earn his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. Bryan was married to Julie Anne Sanderson July 17, 1971. They moved to Sioux City, Iowa where Bryan taught elementary physical education for thirty years at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community Schools while also serving in the Iowa Air National Guard 185th Tactical Fighter Group as an Air Force Master Sergeant E-7. While teaching and working, Bryan earned his Master of Arts+30 in Physical Education at the University of South Dakota. After retiring from teaching and the Air National Guard, Bryan and Julie moved to West Des Moines, Iowa in 2001. Bryan was a substitute Physical Education teacher for both Des Moines and West Des Moines schools.
Bryan has three children and five grandchildren: Jennifer Lee Walker Bailey (Sean) whose children are Maisie Lu, George Mason and Evelyn Rose; Robert Glenn Walker (Liz) whose son is Robert Jesse; and LuAnne Ellen Walker (Richard) whose daughter is Brynlee Elizabeth.
During his teaching years, Bryan belonged to the Iowa State Education Association where he worked to help pass Collective Bargaining for Iowa in 1974. When he retired, Bryan joined the West Des Moines Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8879 where he enjoyed passing out food baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas, helping with poppy distribution, participating in the Memorial Day ceremonies at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, helping patients play BINGO at Veterans Hospital in Des Moines in addition to holding the office of Surgeon. Bryan was privileged to participate in the veteran's Central Iowa Honor Flight to Washington D.C. where he was especially touched by the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery.
Bryan was beloved by his family and friends, and loved spending time with them, fishing and watching college sports - Go Hawks! Bryan was the kindest person in the world, a friend to everyone he met, never knew a stranger, had a curious mind and was always asking questions about anything and everything. His playful sense of humor always kept people on their toes since one never knew if Bryan was telling the truth or making a joke. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019