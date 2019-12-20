|
Bryon Kyle Hendricks
West Des Moines, Iowa - Bryon Hendricks, age 52, was taken away much too soon from a tragic car accident on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Bryon was born on September 15, 1967 in Des Moines, Iowa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Lori; daughters, Maya and Makaila Hendricks; brother, Brad (Denise) Hendricks; sister, Betty (Mike) McClellan; and many relatives and friends.
Bryon was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Jean Hendricks.
Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, also at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019