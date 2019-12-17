Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Church of Christ
310 NW Ash Dr
Ankeny, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
First Church of Christ
310 NW Ash Dr
Ankeny, IA
Burdette "Bud" Nodland


1923 - 2019
Burdette "Bud" Nodland Obituary
Burdette "Bud" Nodland

Ankeny - Burdette "Bud" James Nodland, 96, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at First Church of Christ (310 NW Ash Dr, Ankeny, IA) with visitation at the church from 11:00-1:00 pm. Burial will follow the service at Oralabor Cemetery, Ankeny, IA.

Bud was born August 3, 1923, in Eagle Grove, IA, to Arthur and Anna (Walker) Nodland. Bud joined the Navy in 1944. While in the Navy he served in World War II on the USS Catron as a gunner and baker. Bud married Darlene Bell on August 7, 1947 and he and Darlene farmed in Clarion, IA until they moved to Des Moines in 1961. Bud retired from U.S Department of Agriculture in 1987.

Bud is survived by his children, Michael (Marcia) Nodland of Clutier, IA, Anna Marie (Roger) Gloor of Kansas City, MO, Carol Clason (Alan) of Burnsville, MN and Richard (Tammy) Nodland of Dundas, MN; 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brother, Archie Nodland and daughter, Beverly Nodland Carr.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of Christ in memory of Burdette "Bud" James Nodland.

A full obituary and online condolences maybe found on Burdette's page at www.AnkenyFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
