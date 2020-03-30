|
|
Burl B. Beam
Marshalltown formerly of Martensdale - Burl Byron Beam, 99, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020. Burial will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Martensdale/St Marys Community High School Athletic Department, in his name. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020