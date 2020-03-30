Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
live stream
Resources
More Obituaries for Burl Beam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burl B. Beam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burl B. Beam Obituary
Burl B. Beam

Marshalltown formerly of Martensdale - Burl Byron Beam, 99, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020. Burial will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Martensdale/St Marys Community High School Athletic Department, in his name. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -