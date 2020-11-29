Byron Merrill Rhodes



Marshalltown - Byron Merrill Rhodes, 78, of Marshalltown, IA, formerly of Zearing and Conrad, was called home to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 25th at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Funeral services will be at 1:30pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2, with the family present from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will be at the Conrad Cemetery. The family requests masks be worn for both the visitation and funeral services. The funeral service will be live streamed at Anderson Funeral Homes Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Byron Rhodes Memorial Fund.



Byron will forever be cherished by his wife, his three children, Brett Rhodes, of Des Moines, IA, Blake (Paige) Rhodes of Greenwood Village, CO and Shauna (Chad) Callaway of Conrad, IA; nine grandchildren, Zach (Ellen) Rhodes, Alyssa (David) Akre, Max (Maddie) Callaway, Ty Rhodes, Maddie Rhodes, Liv Callaway, Clay Rhodes, Joe Rhodes, and Gus Callaway; one great-grandchild, Crew Callaway; and sister, DeAnna (Bob) Overman, niece Lynette (Mike) Wineland, and nephew Chad (Terri Davis) Overman. Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Doris, and his sister Marla Rhodes.









