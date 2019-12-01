Services
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Stuart, IA
View Map
C. Colette (Martes) Alexander Obituary
Grimes - Catherine Colette (Martes) Alexander, 84, of Grimes, passed away peacefully at her home on November 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart Chapel where a Rosary will be recited at 7:30P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 4th, at All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be held in Calvary Catholic Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Colette Alexander Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
