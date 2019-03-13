|
Caitlin Cline
Grinnell - Caitlin Cline, age 16 of Grinnell, died on Friday, March 8, 2019 in her sleep at her home after a courageous, lifelong battle with a rare and severe form of epilepsy that begins in early childhood, known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Grinnell Friends Church. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Caitlin Cline Memorial Fund and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Caitlin is survived by her mother, Shelly Cline of Grinnell; father, Todd (Lisa) Cline of Altoona, Iowa; four brothers, Jacob, Ethan, Ryan and Corbin Cline, all of Grinnell; paternal grandparents, JR and Doris Cline of Pleasantville, Iowa; maternal grandparents, Gloria and Greg Lincoln of Grinnell; step-sister, Caitlyn Christle; step-brother, Tyler (Ashley) Christle; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Caitlin was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Campbell on January 10, 2013.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019