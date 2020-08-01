Camila Arias-Lopez
Ankeny - Camila Ivette Arias-Lopez, 18, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after a long heroic battle with osteosarcoma.
Camila was born in San Jose, Costa Rica to Sileny Arias-Lopez. She attended elementary school in Santo Domingo and Horquetas, Costa Rica until third grade. After immigrating with her mother to the United States, Camila attended elementary, middle, and high school in Ankeny, Ia.
Camila enjoyed spending time with family especially Lola and Victor her little brother and sister. She always treasured her time with her papabelo as they grew a special bond in Costa Rica. Her trusty canine companion Leo always served as a great comfort to her as he rarely left her side. She always looked forward to spending time with friends whether it was getting dinner, going to the mall shopping, photo shoots, pulling all nighters watching criminal minds marathons, braiding hair, attending school dances, essentially she just loved being a teenager. Camila will serve as a model for strength, will, and determination as she did not let her cancer dictate her life. She always found the strength and courage to support her friends even when they were going through their own adversities.
Camila is survived by her mother, Sileny Arias-Lopez; her stepfather, Levi Chodur; her brother and sister, Lola and Victor Chodur; stepsister, Lorelei Chodur; grandfather, Gilbert Arias-Chinchilla; grandparents, Larry and Ellen Chodur; uncle, Christian Arias-Lopez ( Roberto, Marco, Natalia); uncle, Gilbert Arias-Lopez (Jean Carlo); aunt, Karla (John) Kruzich (Luka and Kaleb); uncle, Luke Chodur (Jayde); Ruth (Dan) Pottratz, (Atticus, Axel, Magnus, Lars, Astrid); Andrew (Veronica) Chodur, (Leif, Finn, Gloria); Hannah (Cody) Mallory (Lilah, Lynley, Lawson)
A very special thanks goes out to Dr. Rokes and the entire staff at Blank Children's Cancer & Blood Disorders Center for the wonderful and compassionate care Camila received, to Dr Steinberg and Dr Kaufman and their entire staff at Iowa Radiology for their due diligence and going the extra mile for Camila, and the Unity Point Hospice team for making it possible for Camila to be comfortable at home and receive such empathetic care, and the countless friends and family that dedicated hours upon hours of their time in helping care for Camila. It truly takes an Army and Camila's was second to none.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Can do Cancer, Children's Cancer Connection, and Make a Wish.
A public visitation will be Wednesday, August 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023). A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (1100 SE Sharon Dr, Ankeny, Ia 50021)
