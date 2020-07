Candice TaylorDes Moines - All she wanted was a laxative! She got more than she bargained for... Candy found peace with Jesus on July 9th 2020. We will celebrate her life at Adventure-Life Church on Thursday, July 16th at 10AM with a social distancing visitation, followed by a service at 11:00. We ask that you please wear a mask.Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com