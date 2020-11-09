1/1
Candy Danielson
Candy Danielson

Urbandale -

Candy Danielson 62 passed away on November 6, 2020, at Mercy one hospital in Des Moines. Visitation will be held at Iles Westover Chapel on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5-7 pm.

Private family funeral services will be 10:30 am Friday at Westover Chapel; the burial will be private at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Candy was born in Des Moines on January 28, 1958 to Daniel and Ginny Cota, she graduated from Norwalk High School, she worked in the legal profession for over 35 years. Candy was always happy & upbeat with a perfect smile & a personality to match. Candy & Dan enjoyed traveling, especially to Mexico, and traveling with family to Wisconsin, Arizona, and Florida

Her survivors include her husband Dan of 25 years. Her siblings; Peggy Cota, Sandy (Rick) Sparks, Cindy (Stan) Clark, her brother Tom (Joanne) Cota, her step-daughter Dawn (Michael) Kraljic with their children Sharidan, and Michael. Candy is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Ken.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue League of Iowa Please view the service livestream just prior to service time on Friday. www.ilescares.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
