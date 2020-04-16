Resources
Des Moines - As dawn rose on Easter morning, the Lord called our sister Candy Evonne (Harrison) Mitchell home.

Candy's life will be remembered by her life of undying service to others and to God the Father.

A Celebration of life will be held once restrictions have been lifted and the family is able to celebrate with all the beloved friends and family of Candy.

Memorials and prayers may be directed towards the brave warriors of John Stoddard Cancer Center and Taylor House Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
