Trinity Episcopal Parish
4535 Kimball Ave
Waterloo, IA 50701
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
4535 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
4535 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA
The Reverend Canon Ronald D. Osborne

The Reverend Canon Ronald D. Osborne Obituary
The Reverend Canon Ronald D. Osborne

Iowa City - The Reverend Canon Ronald D. Osborne, age 79, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4535 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Church, 501 N Jefferson Way #300, Indianola, IA 50125. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Per Ron's wishes, his earthly body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
