Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Carl Brockett Obituary
Carl Brockett

Norwalk - Carl L. Brockett, 77, passed away February 29, 2020, at EveryStep Kavanagh House. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 11, 1942, to Carl and Lelia Brockett.

Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Brockett; children, Carmen (Richard) Zawistowski, Rodney (Mardel) Brockett, Trevor (Laura) Brockett, and Gary (Esther Varela) Brockett; grandchildren, Travis (Rikki) Brockett, Jessica Brockett, Leanna (Derrick) Leider, Alyssa Brockett, Kelly Brockett, Sadie Brockett, and Paul Brockett; great-grandson: Aidan Brockett; sister, June (Russell) Williams; as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lelia.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice-Kavanagh House, 900 56th Street, Des Moines, IA 50312.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020
