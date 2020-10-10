1/1
Carl David King
Carl David King

Norwalk - Carl David King, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence in his favorite chair surrounded by his family.

Carl was born April 17, 1931 to Delmus and Ines (Ballard) King in Sewal, Iowa.

He attended East High School and then enlisted into the U.S. Army where he served until his honorable discharge. Afterwards, he worked at Perelli/Armstrong Tire & Rubber where he retired in May of 1993. After retirement, Sharron and Carl enjoyed wintering in Texas with his daughter, Carla.

He was a phenomenal softball player who later coached girls' softball and took up golf in his late 30's. He enjoyed playing pool and drinking beer. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Carl is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Sharron; children, Carla King, Jeff King, Mike King, Brian (Donna) King, and Steve King; fourteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Dennis (Wanda) King and Sally (Bob) Painovich; sister-in-law, Mary King; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores (Jack) Millard; brother, Del King; and daughter-in-law, Karen King.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in loving memory of Carl.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
