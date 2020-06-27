Carl Edward Seiberling
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Edward Seiberling

Des Moines - Carl Edward Seiberling, 90, passed away on June 26 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery following the service.

Carl was born in Hampton, Iowa, on May 4, 1930, to Leslie and Emily (Murrow) Seiberling. In 1948, he met the love of his life, Hazel Riddle, and they were married June 12, 1949. They were blessed with five children.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers, and 1 sister.

The family welcomes donations to Special Olympics Iowa in lieu of flowers.

Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com to view full obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
12:30 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Service
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved