Carl Edward Seiberling
Des Moines - Carl Edward Seiberling, 90, passed away on June 26 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery following the service.
Carl was born in Hampton, Iowa, on May 4, 1930, to Leslie and Emily (Murrow) Seiberling. In 1948, he met the love of his life, Hazel Riddle, and they were married June 12, 1949. They were blessed with five children.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers, and 1 sister.
The family welcomes donations to Special Olympics Iowa in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.