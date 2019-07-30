Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Herman "Scott" Strong


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Herman "Scott" Strong Obituary
Carl "Scott" Herman Strong

Des Moines - Carl Strong passed away at Taylor House on July 27, 2019 at the age of 83.

Carl was born November 17, 1935 to Carl and Emma Strong. Carl proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He retired from ABC Electric in 1995 and was a member of the IBEW Local 347 for 62 years.

He enjoyed old cars, metal detecting, and especially spending time with his family and friends

Carl is survived by his loving children, Christina Strong, Randall (Sally Owens) Strong, Sally (John) Irving; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy McKinley; brother-in-law, Dale Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Calvin, Bert, and Jack Strong; sisters, Cora Scott, and Shirley Keys; son, Carl E. Strong; and his partner of 39 years, Carole Klaver.

The family will greet friends at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Taylor House Hospice in loving memory of Carl.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now