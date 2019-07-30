|
Carl "Scott" Herman Strong
Des Moines - Carl Strong passed away at Taylor House on July 27, 2019 at the age of 83.
Carl was born November 17, 1935 to Carl and Emma Strong. Carl proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He retired from ABC Electric in 1995 and was a member of the IBEW Local 347 for 62 years.
He enjoyed old cars, metal detecting, and especially spending time with his family and friends
Carl is survived by his loving children, Christina Strong, Randall (Sally Owens) Strong, Sally (John) Irving; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy McKinley; brother-in-law, Dale Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Calvin, Bert, and Jack Strong; sisters, Cora Scott, and Shirley Keys; son, Carl E. Strong; and his partner of 39 years, Carole Klaver.
The family will greet friends at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Taylor House Hospice in loving memory of Carl.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019