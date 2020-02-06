|
|
Carl "Tim" Holt, Jr.
des moines - Carl "Tim" Alfred Holt, Jr. died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines after a prolonged illness.
He leaves his loving wife, Therese "Terry" (Hoesley) Holt; his children, Carlene "Holt" Walrod, Tim Holt (Leah), Anna (Sorteberg) Magnusson, Simone Kees Sorteberg, Thomas Sorteberg; grandchildren, Travis (Kim), Cassandra, Callaway, Preston, Tannen, Ciera, Audrey, and Brock (Erin); great grandchildren, Charles, Declan, and Rowyn; and many close friends.
He was born in Des Moines, the son of Agnes and Alfred Holt, and brother to Joann Wolford (Chuck) and Norma Rife (Victor) and was a lifelong resident. He was a faithful servant to the residents of Des Moines, retiring after 33 years as a firefighter and emergency medical technician. His life in his own words was "eating smoke, saving lives, and cheating death" (and loving us). He was also a school bus driver for the Des Moines Public Schools and a stagehand for many stage productions. He was a very loving and supportive husband, father, foster father, grandfather, and friend to many. He loved animals, and was the dad to many fur babies, including rescue cats and dogs. He enjoyed reading his Bible, participating with his wife in couples quilt classes, making award winning ceramic Santas of many countries, eating at local restaurants, participating in western reenactments, early American History, art, cooking, target shooting, gathering with friends, traveling, and being with family. Everyone will be invited to a memorial service that will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue League and Fire Fighters Honor Guard in loving memory of Carl.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020