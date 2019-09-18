|
Carl J Dismore
Altoona -
Carl J Dismore passed away at his home under the care of family and hospice on September 14, 2019 at the age of 88.
Carl was born in Des Moines in 1931 to R J Dismore and Dorothy Louise Wanberg Dismore Moose. He married Mildred Louise Kersey in 1950 at Unity Lutheran Church, of which he was still a member. To this marriage was born two daughters Carla Rae and Marla Kay.
Carl worked with the Des Moines Public School District and retired in 1993. He had a strong faith in the Lord and a love of family. He was loved by so many who met him.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Carl is survived by daughters Carla Davis (Arnold Lewis), Marla Crum (Dan Crum), grandchildren Anthony and Adam Davis, Alex and Josh Crum, Great grandchildren Iain and Zander Davis and Kira Biggerstaff, companion Patricia McGuire, and step grandchildren Tim, Dan and Sara Lewis.
A special thank you his UnityPoint Hospice team that professionally, yet compassionately, cared for us all.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019