Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Dismore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Dismore


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl J. Dismore Obituary
Carl J Dismore

Altoona -

Carl J Dismore passed away at his home under the care of family and hospice on September 14, 2019 at the age of 88.

Carl was born in Des Moines in 1931 to R J Dismore and Dorothy Louise Wanberg Dismore Moose. He married Mildred Louise Kersey in 1950 at Unity Lutheran Church, of which he was still a member. To this marriage was born two daughters Carla Rae and Marla Kay.

Carl worked with the Des Moines Public School District and retired in 1993. He had a strong faith in the Lord and a love of family. He was loved by so many who met him.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Carl is survived by daughters Carla Davis (Arnold Lewis), Marla Crum (Dan Crum), grandchildren Anthony and Adam Davis, Alex and Josh Crum, Great grandchildren Iain and Zander Davis and Kira Biggerstaff, companion Patricia McGuire, and step grandchildren Tim, Dan and Sara Lewis.

A special thank you his UnityPoint Hospice team that professionally, yet compassionately, cared for us all.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now