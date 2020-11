Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Juergensen



Services for Carl Juergensen, 85, of rural Churdan, will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, Dec. 1st, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson with burial in the Highland Cemetery in Churdan. Visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at the Church. Survivors include his three daughters: Andrea Nedved of Britt, Beth Jass of Garner, Carol Christensen of Jefferson.



Brown Funeral Home- Jefferson









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store