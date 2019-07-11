|
|
Carl Leo Crnkovich
Granger - Carl Leo Crnkovich, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home in Granger. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Madrid.
Carl was born January 14, 1925, in Madrid, to Ernest and Katarina (Chopp) Crnkovich. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II in Okinawa and the Ryukyu Islands.
Carl married Doris Butenhoff on October 11, 1952, at All Saints Catholic Church in Des Moines and they moved to Granger in 1954. He worked at Firestone for 33 years, retiring in 1985. Carl was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Granger American Legion, Post #717, Madrid VFW and USW Local #310.
Carl enjoyed hunting mushrooms, gardening, bird watching, feeding his squirrels, and collecting.
Carl is survived by his son, Brian (Kim) Crnkovich of Woodward, three grandchildren, Taylor Brown of Madrid, Sydney Crnkovich of Carroll, and Cory (Jadyn) Crnkovich of Madrid; great-grandson Liam, and his siblings, John Cerky of East Meadow, NY and Mary Crnkovich of New York, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Doris and siblings, Ernest Cerkey, Albert Crnkovich, Adella Stewart, Emma Crnkovich, Valeria Cook, Victoria Crnkovich and Joe Crnkovich.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Assumption Catholic Church, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. Contributions may be made to the Assumption Catholic Church or Granger American Legion Post #717. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 11, 2019