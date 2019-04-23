|
|
Carl "Skip" Leslie Fellman
Clive - Carl "Skip" Leslie Fellman, 84, passed away April 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Services will be held Thursday, April 25 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3510 72nd St. in Urbandale, IA with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Skip was born August 14, 1934 in Des Moines, IA to Florence (Thompson) and Theodore Fellman. He graduated from East High School and later Drake University with a degree in Accounting. He worked as an independent CPA for most of his career. Skip married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Huss on September 3, 1954. He enjoyed wine-making, running, gardening and cooking, and was a die-hard Cubs fan. Skip was a member of Eastgate Lodge 360, Za-Ga-Zig Shrine, Scottish Rite, and a 50-year member of the Iowa Society of CPA's.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Shirley; children, David (Lisa) Fellman, Lisa (Tim) Griffith, and Cynthia (Randy) Couture; grandchildren, Christopher (Jen), Brian (Nicole), Janette (David), Evan, Camille, Nick, and Julia; 5 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Shirley (Al) Berumen; Skip was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Phyllis Fellman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice in Johnston or Shriners Burn Hospital for Children. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 23, 2019