Carl Potaracke
1941 - 2020
Carl Potaracke

Ankeny - Carl B. Potaracke, 79, of Ankeny passed away November 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Our Ladies of Immaculate Heart Church in Ankeny. Visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd).

Carl was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Carl was a devout Catholic, an honorable Veteran, a giving friend and neighbor, a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and the most honest and hardest worker of those who knew him.

Carl is survived by his wife, Carole; his daughter Cindi Broekemeier (Ron) of Maple Grove, MN; his son Craig (Steph) and their daughter Ande Nola of Granville, OH; his brother George; his sisters Patsy, Paulette, and Barbara, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his father George, his mother Viola; his brothers Robert, Kenneth, and Richard, and his sisters Jeanette and Geraldine.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
DEC
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Our Ladies of Immaculate Heart Church
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
