Carl Potaracke
Ankeny - Carl B. Potaracke, 79, of Ankeny passed away November 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Our Ladies of Immaculate Heart Church in Ankeny. Visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd).
Carl was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Carl was a devout Catholic, an honorable Veteran, a giving friend and neighbor, a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and the most honest and hardest worker of those who knew him.
Carl is survived by his wife, Carole; his daughter Cindi Broekemeier (Ron) of Maple Grove, MN; his son Craig (Steph) and their daughter Ande Nola of Granville, OH; his brother George; his sisters Patsy, Paulette, and Barbara, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his father George, his mother Viola; his brothers Robert, Kenneth, and Richard, and his sisters Jeanette and Geraldine.
