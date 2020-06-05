Carl R. Swalla
Carl R. Swalla

Glenville, NY - Carl R. Swalla, born Sept. 14, 1943 to Ray and Eva (Lewis) Swalla died April 14, 2020 in Glenville, NY. He is survived by his wife, Felice; 2 daughters, Dana and Kelly; 3 sisters, Lara (Harold) Kramme, Karen (John) Ver Steeg and Linda (Gary) Walker. Carl was an aerospace engineer at Cape Canaveral, FL before retirement. His cremains are in the Wildflower Scattering Garden, Laurel Hill Cemetery.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
