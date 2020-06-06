Carl Raymond Rhiner



West Des Moines - Carl Rhiner, 79, passed away June 4, 2020 after a tragic accident at home. Carl loved his wife and family and absolutely doted on his grandchildren. He enjoyed keeping busy, traveling, riding his motorcycle and having Friday night beers with his buddies. Family cruises began with Carl gathering everyone with his call of "Head 'em up." He owned and ran several successful plumbing companies and was an accomplished pilot and member of the EAA.



Carl is survived by his wife, Claudia Rhiner; children, Chris Rhiner (Teresa Brewer), Julie (Bruce) Thompson, Steve (Kari) Rhiner, Tony (Sindi) Day and Casey Day (Natalie Werst); and 8 dearly loved grandchildren.



Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the funeral service on Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines.









