Carl Thomas Beaudry
Fort Washington - Carl Thomas Beaudry, age 55, of Fort Washington, MD, was born on April 4, 1964 in Des Moines, IA, and passed away on September 27, in Clinton, MD. Stories will be told at Carl's expense from 2-4 on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria VA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Carl's name to your local no kill shelter or a that reminds you of your time with Carl. Read about Carl's life at: https://www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net/obituary/carl-thomas-beaudry/
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019