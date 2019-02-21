|
Carl Thomas Coates
Corydon - Carl Thomas Coates passed away on February 17, 2019 at Wayne County Hospital in Corydon. Carl was born at home on March 19, 1931 to Frank Coates and Sybil (McDaniel) Coates. He had an older sister, Laura Marie (Coates) Miner and older brother, Frank Coates, Jr. He attended school in Corydon, graduating from high school in 1949. As a boy he worked in the Wayne Theater at the candy/popcorn counter. He also worked a great deal of his youth in his father's machine/welding shop. Carl had a talent and fascination of invention, as his father did throughout his life. In high school Carl lettered in football all four years, quarterback for three. He enjoyed many activities in school including singing in glee club.
Carl attended Iowa State University and Drake University, where he studied law. During that time he married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Lou Whiteley on August 10, 1950. From this union three children were born: Thomas Marshall, Christopher Carl, and Michael Henry.
Nancy and Carl moved to Centerville with their newborn son, Tom, where Carl was the Centerville Chevrolet dealer for five years. While there, their second son, Chris, was born at the new Wayne County Hospital. In 1959 Carl moved his family back to Corydon, starting the new installment loan department at Corydon State Bank. In 1974 Carl left the bank to work with his father-in-law, Marshall Whiteley, at the Chevrolet dealership in Corydon until 1980. In 1987, son Tom called from Texas where they were living, and said, "You have loafed long enough. Let's go to Des Moines and start a consumer credit counseling business". The two Coates' families founded Consumer Credit of Des Moines that March where Carl was employed until he retired.
Carl was always very active and community-minded. He was the founding President for the Corydon Community Development Corporation. He loved to sing and was always up for a good time! He sang in the Corydon Methodist Church choir for over 30 years. He was proud of his work on the Blank Park Zoo board for years. In later years, you could find Carl at his computer playing solitaire for hours at a time. And, he and Nancy played solitaire or nuts card games every day. Everyone around Corydon will miss seeing Nancy and Carl walking around hand in hand as they have for years.
Carl is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy of Corydon; sons: Tom (Lee Ann) of Norwalk, Iowa and Mike (Gloria Burleson) of Frisco, Texas; six grandchildren: Sarah (Dustin Harper) of Cumming, Iowa, Katie (Charlie Ochanpaugh) of Cumming, Iowa, Grant Coates (Katie) of Norwalk, Iowa, Casey Coates (Dana) of Corydon, Iowa, Breann Enright (Michael) of Corydon, Iowa and Chase Coates of Cambria, Iowa. He is also survived by eleven great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his sister and brother, and his son, Chris.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Corydon United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Corydon United Methodist Church and online condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com or facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019