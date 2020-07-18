Carl Yaw
Des Moines - Carl J Yaw, Sr,. age 85, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Every Step Hospice - Kavanagh House. He was born February 28, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa to William McKinley and Inas Yaw. He was a lifelong resident of Des Moines, and a member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church. Carl had a variety of jobs throughout his life, including Cap Porter's City Service and Inland Mills, before opening Yaw's Auto Salvage in 1963.
He enjoyed tinkering and mechanic work. He was a creative machinist and fabricator. He sponsored many stock car drivers through the years, including his songs and grandsons. He was an active member of their pit crews.
Carl was a loving father, grandfather and friend; many referred to him as Pops or Grandpa. He is survived by his children, Richard (Hope) Yaw, Carla (Michael) Spriggs, Thomas (Bobbi) Yaw, Robert Yaw, Carl Yaw Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Norma Jean Yaw; his beloved canine Allie; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 8 brothers; 8 sisters; and grandson, Baby Kenny.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Due to COVID 19, the family requests that guests please wear masks and social distance as much as possible out of love and respect for each other.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ARL or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Online condolences can be left at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.