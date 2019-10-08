|
Carla Coon
Des Moines - Carla Coon, 86, passed away on October 3, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1933 to Charles and Emma Payton. Carla graduated from North High School and shortly after, married the love of her life, Donald Coon.
Carla enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included gardening, painting, and writing poetry. Carla was a member of the Des Moines Pioneer Club, Des Moines Garden Club and Lyrical Iowa. She also was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
She is survived by her children Cindy Coon, Sherry (Jeff) Wood, and Jon Coon; grandchildren Johnny (Brooke) Wood, and Michael Coon; great-grandchildren Harrison Wood and Maeve Wood; foster grandson John (Kasey) Good and their children Reese, Rylan, Reagen, and Rowen. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Plymouth Church 4126 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines at 3:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Plymouth Church in loving memory of Carla. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019