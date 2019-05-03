|
Carla Jean Fees
Indianola - Visitation for Carla Jean Fees, 76, who passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, IA where family will be present to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date in the Osceola Cemetery, Osceola, IA.
She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Jean Laverty; grandchildren, Austin Laverty, Michelle, Crystal and Kevin Fees; several great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barb Fees; brother, Robert Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Fees II.
Memorials may be made to the family in her name for a contribution at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 3, 2019