Carla K. Triplett
Des Moines - Ms. Carla K. Triplett, 59, passed away September 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Friday September 20th at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She will be carried to rest at Glendale Cemetery by horse drawn carriage.
Carla is survived by her children, Jennetta Triplett Rankins (Montez), Jonathan Triplett and Justin Triplett; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Thomas, Sherretta Triplett and Garnetta Triplett and a brother, Edmon Triplett, Jr; adopted sisters, Zola Mae Garrett and Nashonda Smith, along with extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 19, 2019