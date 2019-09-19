Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hebron Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Triplett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla K. Triplett


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla K. Triplett Obituary
Carla K. Triplett

Des Moines - Ms. Carla K. Triplett, 59, passed away September 7, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Friday September 20th at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She will be carried to rest at Glendale Cemetery by horse drawn carriage.

Carla is survived by her children, Jennetta Triplett Rankins (Montez), Jonathan Triplett and Justin Triplett; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Thomas, Sherretta Triplett and Garnetta Triplett and a brother, Edmon Triplett, Jr; adopted sisters, Zola Mae Garrett and Nashonda Smith, along with extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now