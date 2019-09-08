Services
Twigg Funeral Home
219 E. Main
Panora, IA 50216
(641) 755-2211
1959 - 2019
Panora - Carla Jean Sims, 60, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Panora, Iowa.

She is survived by her son, Michael Sims of Urbandale; mother, Jean Ann Madsen of Peoria, Arizona; sister, Jill Ann Daggett of Perry; brother, Rick I. Schrier of Peoria, Arizona; and nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Twigg Funeral Home, Panora.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
